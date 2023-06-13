Prize-winning, homemade pies will be sold by the slice on Saturday, June 24, from the snack shack at the southwest corner of the Clatskanie City Park in conjunction with the Heritage Days Car Show.
Members of Clatskanie Chapter T P.E.O., who sponsor the event, invite all bakers to enter the annual "Pie in the Park" baking contest.
Entrants should bring their pies to the snack shack between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. and winners will be announced at approximately 12 noon.
For adult bakers (age 18 and older) pies will be judged in the categories of Fruit, Holiday Specialty, Dietary Specialty, and Savory Pies. Youth (17 and younger) are invited to enter pies in the Fruit or Holiday specialty divisions.
All pies entered in the contest must be homemade - including the crusts. Each baker may enter a maximum of two pies. Pies entered in the contest will be sold by the slice, along with pies baked by P.E.O. members.
The pie sale is a fundraiser for P.E.O. scholarship programs.
