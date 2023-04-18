Today, April 18, is the deadline to file state and federal personal income tax returns.
Taxpayers must file their return or an extension by midnight April 18.
Through Friday, April 14, more than 1.5 million Oregonians had already filed their 2022 state personal income tax returns. Last year, more than 338,000 taxpayers filed their returns in the final few days before the Tax Day deadline. Before the end of the year, the Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) is expecting 2.2 million returns to be filed.
Filing electronically is the fastest way for taxpayers to get their refund, according to the DOR. Information about available software options, along with a list of organizations providing free or reduced cost assistance, can be found on the DOR website.
Those who file a paper return should make sure it’s post-marked by April 18 or place it in one of the drop boxes available on both the east and west sides of the Department of Revenue Building in Salem, or outside the DOR offices in Portland, Gresham, Eugene, Medford, and Bend.
DOR staff will be on hand in the atrium of the Salem headquarters building April 18 to accept and stamp tax returns as having been filed timely.
Filing an extension
Individuals who are not able to file by midnight can file an extension directly with the Oregon Department of Revenue or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Oregon extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline and the Oregon filing deadline to Oct. 16, 2023.
Taxpayers should only request an Oregon extension if they:
- Don’t have a federal extension.
- Owe Oregon taxes.
- Can’t file your return by April 18, 2023.
Remember that having a filing extension is not an extension to pay any tax owed. Taxpayers who can’t pay the full amount they owe, should file and pay what they can to avoid late filing penalties.
Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, see a list of approved tax preparation software products, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments. For questions not answered on our website, call 800-356-4222 toll-free (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls.
Due to the number of calls The Oregon Revenue Department receives during tax season, you may experience extended wait times.
