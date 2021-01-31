While members of the community have steeped up to fill positions with the city of Clatskanie's various committees to help keep things running smoothly, the city of Rainier is struggling to find enough community volunteers to fill important positions with city committees.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said there are currently multiple vacancies on the Rainier Budget Committee.
“Successful applicants will have the opportunity to help the city identify
its budgetary priorities for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year,” Jorgensen said. “Committee members are expected to attend the public meetings in which the budget process will take place.”
Applications can be picked up at Rainier City Hall, 106 West B Street. Applications are due by March 20, 2021.
The Rainier City Council is currently accepting applications for the Rainier Planning Commission, a volunteer position. The commission advises the mayor and city council on planning, zoning, land use and development matters. Commissioners are expected to attend one regular meeting per month. Other meetings may also be scheduled, as needed. The planning commission will consider applicants at its March meeting and make a recommendation to the city council. Council will then vote to appoint the new commissioner at its subsequent meeting.
Applications are avail- able at city hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 503- 556-7301. Applications for the planning commission will be accepted through Feb. 15.
There are five vacancies on the city’s budget committee. Jorgensen said one opening was created by committee member Connie Budge’s appointment
to the city council. The planning commission had one vacancy that filled, but another member moved out of town.
“The planning com- mission is going to be looking at some long-term issues, including a possible expansion of the city’s urban growth boundary and updates to its comprehensive plan and transportation system plan,” Jorgensen said.
The city council will be considering a resolution at its Feb. 1 meeting to create a parks committee.
“The resolution was drafted by staff with input from the council,” Jorgensen said. “That commit- tee will have a minimum of seven members and a maximum of 10. A councilor will serve as chair and another will be an at-large member.”
According to Jorgensen, a position on the committee will be reserved for a member of the planning commission and two posi- tions will be available for people who live outside of city limits.
Jorgensen said the volunteer committee members have a key role in how the city operates.
“The city’s daily operations are run by staff, under the direction of council and the mayor,” he said. “Planning commission and the potential parks committee act as advisory boards to the council so that citizen input on specific topics can be received by those bodies and sent to council with recommendations.”
The Rainier Budget Committee consists of the mayor, council and citizen volunteers to ensure that residents’ priorities for city services are reflected in the budget, according
to Jorgensen, who said the committee vacancies occurred after three long-term council members and one planning commissioner moved out of town.
“Those three councilors had a combined three decades of service to the city and a wealth of institutional knowledge,” Jorgensen said. “There are now multiple opportunities available for residents who hope to contribute to shaping the city’s future. It is often difficult to find volunteers for budget committees and planning commission because those bodies deal with very technical matters that can be intimidating for people who aren’t as familiar iar with areas like land use law and public budgeting.”
Jorgensen without the needed community volunteers, the committees will continue to meet, but with less representation from the average citizen.
For more information, contact the City of Rainier at 503-556-7301.
