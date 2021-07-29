Gov. Kate Brown has declared a State of Emergency in Columbia and 21 other counties due to the latest heat wave.

"I find a potential threat to life, safety, property, and significant damage to infrastructure exists due to excessive high temperatures..." Brown states in her declaration.

The State of Emergency for Benton, Columbia, Clackamas, Curry, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Sherman, Umatilla, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill Counties is expected to continue through July 31.

"These excessively high temperatures are placing a significant burden on local and tribal jurisdictions to provide for the health and safety of their residents," Brown said.

Brown made the declaration at the request of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA),to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessive high temperatures. The emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and Tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents.

"As Oregon faces another high heat event, it's important that we make available all needed resources to assist every level of government helping Oregonians stay safe and healthy," Brown said. "We know that these excessively high temperatures are placing a significant burden on local and Tribal jurisdictions, and that they can also impact critical infrastructure, including utilities and transportation."

Brown has directed the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center, and state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM. As part of the declaration, the Oregon Health Authority will activate the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon (SERV-OR)—the state's roster of licensed physicians, nurses, EMTs, and other health professionals—as necessary to respond to the heat event.

In addition, Oregonians are encouraged to call 211 for information on cooling centers; 211 will be staffed 24/7 to respond to inquiries and requests for assistance.