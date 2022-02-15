The Clatskanie Middle/High School Varsity Boys Basketball Team members won their district playoff game last night. Tonight, both the boys and girls will be playing.
Here is the specific information:
- Girls Varsity vs. Taft @HOME : 6 p.m. start
$6 adult/$4 students (ASB's not accepted)
Masks required at all times with no food or drink in the gym.
- Boys Varsity @Rainier: 7 p.m. start
$6 adult/$4 students (ASB's not accepted)
Masks required at all times. Two Spectators per athlete (sign in sheets at the door).
The winners of tonight's games will play on Thursday for a spot in the state playoffs. Boys @Warrenton and Girls @Rainier.
Go Tigers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.