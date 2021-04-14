The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Special Weather Statement forecasting unseasonably high fire danger in the region.
A prolonged stretch of dry weather across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon is leaving vegetation much drier than usual for this time of year. Additionally, dry and gusty offshore flow is resulting in unseasonably low relative humidity, further elevating the risk of fire spread.
Although winds are expected to diminish Wednesday, humidity in general will remain low and afternoon temperatures will be above normal. Another round of gusty offshore flow is expected later this week, prolonging the unseasonably warm, dry weather and keeping fire danger elevated through the upcoming weekend.
Extra caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before burning, as there may be restrictions in place.
