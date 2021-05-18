Ballots must be in by 8 p.n. tonight for Oregon's May 18 Special District Election.
In Columbia County, voters are deciding a number of candidate races for local school boards, library and park and recreation districts, the Port of Columbia County and the St. Helens Aquatic District.
Sabbath Rain Mikelson and Brian Fawcett are the two candidates in the race for the Port of Columbia County Position 5. Robert Keyser is running unopposed in Port Position 4.
Incumbent Ryan Scholl is being challenged by Jaime Smith for the St. Helens School Board position 3. Kellie Smith in Position 1 and Trinity Monahan in Position 4 are unopposed. Summer Stutsman-Hoag and Tanya Francis are vying for the Scappoose Director Zone 3. Timothy B. Williamson is running against incumbent Philip Lager in Director Zone 4 and Gwynn Klobes is unopposed in Director Zone 5.
There also are three money measures on the ballot, including a replacement levy for the Scappoose Fire District, a five-year local option tax for operations of the Rainier Cemetery District and a general obligation bond for school improvements at the Clatskanie School District.
Ballots can be dropped off at a variety of the ballot boxes, including one at the Columbia County Courthouse in St. Helens.
Follow key races here online and see more details at the Columbia County Elections website.
