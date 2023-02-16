Meissner Road at mile post (MP) 3.5 is scheduled to close Feb. 21 to repair slide damage between Clark (MP 2.5) and Janshaw (MP 4.5) Roads.
The road is expected to be reopened March 28, according to a release from Columbia County Public Works and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Detours will redirect traffic along the following routes:
- North - Meissner to Apiary, Apiary to Old Rainier, Old Rainier to Hwy. 30
- South - Meissner to Canaan, Canaan to Hwy. 30
See the map for details.
No other road closures are planned as a part of this construction.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 503-397-5090 or by email at publicworks@columbiacountyor.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.