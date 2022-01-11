The COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of teachers and substitute teachers continues to challenge schools in Columbia County, across Oregon and the nation.
Clatskanie School District administrators sent a letter Monday, Jan. 10 to parents of kindergarten students at Clatskanie Elementary School advising that those students will have to switch from in-person to remote learning due to COVID-19 protocols and a shortage of substitute teachers in the district.
The following is the district letter sent to only the parents of kindergarten students at Clatskanie Elementary School.
THIS MESSAGE IS FOR ONLY KINDERGARTEN STUDENTS AT CLATSKANIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
Because two kindergarten teachers are out for the week due to COVID protocols, and there is a shortage of substitute teachers available, we will be moving this grade level ONLY to asynchronous learning. This means that they will need to work from home for the remainder of this week.
The students who are in attendance today will be bringing home a packet of work to complete at home. Students who are not in attendance can pick their packet up outside the office after 3:00 today. Students will return to brick and mortar learning on Tuesday, January 18, due to Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday.
Families that would like to pick up meals daily can do so at/or after 12:00 noon. We will have them at the office. Please email Sarah McClure if you WANT to receive these meals. smcclure@csd.k12.or.us .
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It is a difficult time and we are continuing to practice grace and positive intent. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
Cathy Hurowitz
Superintendent
Clatskanie School District
