The Clatskanie Foundation announces that applications are now available for 11 scholarships, administered by the Foundation, which total approximately $50,000 this year.
The scholarships are available to Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) 2023 graduates and alumni.
The Russell and Viena Fluhrer Scholarship: This scholarship is for CMHS graduates and CMHS alumni. The Fluhrer Scholarship must be used at a four-year college in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree.
The Scott Evenson Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship honors the life of Scott Evenson and will be awarded to a CMHS graduate with priority given to applicants pursuing a degree in forestry or a related field. The scholarship is limited to CMHS graduates/ alumnus and may be used at any two or four-year school and may be renewable for up to total of 5 years.
The Scott Blecha Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship honors the life of Scott Alan Blecha. Two scholarships will be awarded- one to a 2023 CMHS graduate and one to an alum-nus of CMHS who have attended Clatskanie schools for at least four years. Special consideration will be given to those attending Oregon Tech, have served in the military, and have participated in student government and sports.
The Clatskanie Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship will be awarded to a 2023 graduate of CMHS and may be used at a two-year, four-year, vocational or technical school.
The Palmrose Family Scholarship: An achievement-based scholarship, will be awarded to a 2023 graduate of CMHS to attend a four-year college in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree during their sophomore year.
The Lower Columbia ABATE of Oregon Scholarship: Awarded to a 2023 graduate of CMHS, this scholarship may be used at a two-year college, trade school or an accredited apprenticeship program.
The Mike Jubinville Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship honors the life of Mike Jubinville and will be awarded to a graduate of CMHS who has successfully completed at least one year at Oregon State University studying in the field of engineering or business.
The Warren Levecke Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship honors the life of Warren Levecke and will be awarded to a student that lives within the boundaries of the Clatskanie School District during the time they earned a high school diploma or equivalent, preference will be given to those studying in a science-related or technical field.
The Ralph and Helen Kleger Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship honors the life of Ralph and Helen Kleger and will be awarded to a 2023 graduate of CMHS or alumni who is studying in the field of music or forestry.
The Clatskanie Garden Club Scholarship: This scholarship will be awarded to a 2023 CMHS graduate or a 2023 graduate living the in the boundaries of the Clatskanie School District and has received the equivalent of a high school diploma (i.e. private school, home school). Applicant must be pursuing a degree in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, ornithology or the environmental sciences.
The Alan Fisher Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship honors the life of Alan Fisher and will be awarded to a CMHS alumni who has successfully completed at least one year of college and is pursuing a major in education.
How to apply
For more information about these scholarships and an application to apply, visit The Clatskanie Foundation website at www.clatskaniefoundation.com under the scholarship tab or by emailing Hallie Parker at clatskaniescholarhsips@gmail.com.
Applications must be postmarked no later than April 7, 2023, to be accepted for review. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.
For details about these scholarships, as well as how to make tax-deductible donations or create new scholarships through the Clatskanie Foundation, please contact Hallie Parker at clatskanie-scholarships@gmail.com
The Clatskanie Foundation
A group of local citizens established The Clatskanie Foundation in 1998 with the mission of enhancing the economic growth and quality of life in the Clatskanie community by establishing and supporting local programs, with and emphasis on those in education, and providing scholarships to deserving applicants to attend accredited educational institutions.
Since that time it has served as a vehicle through which tax-deductible donations have benefited our local community in many ways including: local scholarships, Heritage Days, the Booster Club and more.
Gifts, contributions and bequests of any size are welcomed. They may be designated for a particular purpose, or applied to various programs and projects as decided by the Board of Directors.
