There is good news for lovers of song -The Clatskanie Community Choir is once again active and will be performing their first concert November 18.
The concert will be held at the Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, located at 75 S. Nehalem Street. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and admission is free with donations accepted.
The choir director, Jaime Erwin, who is also the music and drama teacher at Clatskanie Middle High School, has been around music her entire life. She is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist and holds a degree in music education from Humboldt State University.
Erwin was integral in bringing the Clatskanie Community Choir back together.
“The choir had not been together for approximately 15 years,” Erwin said. “I thought it was time to regroup, so I put a call out on Facebook. Forty people responded, ranging in age from 19–70.”
Accompanying the choir is pianist Gwen Larson.
“It is great to have Gwen, and we have been practicing with the choir since August,” Erwin said.
According to local resident Elsa Wooley, the history of the Community Choir is a long one.
“It started out as the Choralaires in the 1960s under the direction of Rusty Carver,” Wooley sad, and was revised in later years by Clatskanie Middle High School teacher Bob Emminger.”
The songs the choir will present are eclectic – everything from sacred to pop, according to Erwin. The songs are “Seasons of Love,” “Simple Gifts,” “Kyrie,” and “Tuimbe.” Another song, “No Time,” will be sung with the students.
Choir member Scott Falconer said he initially joined because men were needed in the new choir formation.
“I have always sung at church, even during COVID (virtually). It is really fun and helps me to develop my voice,” he said.
The high schoolers who will sing at the performance said they also love what being part of the choir has done for them.
“Mrs. Erwin is great and encourages us to work independently,” student Even Bergman said. “That really helps to develop confidence. And of course, it is always great to meet new friends.”
“She is one of the best teachers I have ever had,” student Sommer Burnard said. “Choir is one of my favorite things to do. I have always been involved in performing arts and singing is a great way to connect with people. It gives me a chance to express myself.”
Choir member Lori Sherman said she feels honored to be a member of the choir.
“I feel privileged to be a part of such an amazing group of people with such talented instructors,” Sherman said. “Jaime Erwin and Gwen Larson are a joy to work with and I love their style of teaching… they really make it fun. The Clatskanie Community Choir has brought me new friendships and has brought me back together with old friends. It has given me an avenue to do what I love and that is to sing. I hope to see my family and friends on November 18 to come listen to the choir.”
The choir recorded a version of the concert which will be shown on YouTube and is dedicated to our local veterans. The veteran’s photos will be shown as the choir sings.
“It will be in a YouTube link that has not been set up yet,” Erwin said. “It will soon be shared on Facebook and through the school’s blackboard account. One can also search CMHS Veterans Day 2022 on YouTube.”
For more information, contact Jamie Erwin at 503-728-2146.
