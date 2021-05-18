Special District Election Results Key Races
10 p.m. Report
5-284 Clatskanie School District 6J
Yes
677
No
488
Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District
Yes
1,156
No
957
8 p.m. Report
5-284 Clatskanie School District 6J GOB
Yes
594
No
386
5-286 Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District
Yes
1,016
No
865
Port of Columbia County, Commissioner, Position 5
Sabbath Rain Mikelson
1,688
Brian Fawcett
4,915
Reaction
School bond measure
As the early voting results came in showing the school improvement bond measure passing, Clatskanie School Board President Megan Evenson told the Chief that she is excited to see the community support.
"Our kids need updates to the schools and need safety and security," she said. "I am really excited that our community is coming through for us."
Port of Columbia County race
Brian Fawcett appears to be the winner in the contested Port of Columbia County race.
Fawcett told The Chief Tuesday night he is ready to serve.
"I am happy to be able to serve Columbia County," he said. "I am passionate about our county and moving forward the right way."
Fawcett expects to take office July 1.
Read more about the election results in the Friday print edition of The Chief.
