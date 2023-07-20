The Lewis and Clark Bridge re-opened to all traffic at 5 p.m. Thursdayafter crews completed repairs to the 1930 span across the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview, Washington. During the closure, which began at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Combined Construction, Inc. replaced two of the bridge's three expansion joints and a fractured floor beam.
Washington Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews also used the closure to complete deck sealing work, a process that helps preserve the roadway and extend its service life. More Info Here
