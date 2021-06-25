Oregon will reopen no later than June 30 and Governor Kate Brown said she will lift all mandated health and safety requirements, including face masks and social distancing.
Brown made the announcement Friday during a briefing with reporters. In an executive order, Brown said if the state reaches her previous goal of 70% vaccination rate before June 30, the pandemic restrictions will be lifted.
"As we near the end of June, more than 15 months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Oregon, we find ourselves entering a new chapter the pandemic," Brown said. "More than 2.3 million Oregonians are now vaccinated. And we are quickly approaching the point where 70% of Oregon's adults have received a first dose."
During the press briefing, Brown signed a new executive order—extending Oregon's emergency order and repealing the face mask and social distancing mandates. The order will come into effect once the state reaches the 70% mark or on June 30, whichever comes first, according to Brown.
"As I have detailed before, that means no more statewide mask mandates in most settings, no required capacity limits, and no required physical distancing," Brown explained. "That means effectively, Oregon is 100% open for business."
Over the past couple of weeks, daily vaccination rates have slowed, pushing Brown's original deadline of June 21.
Over 2.3 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the COIVD-19 vaccine, according to Director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Pat Allen.
“We are on the doorstep of a 70 percent adult vaccination rate,” Allen said.
In the national ranking of states' vaccination rates, Oregon has the 18th highest percentage of adults with at least one dose of the COVID-10 vaccine, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), said Allen. Columbia County's vaccination rate is 50.1%.
Moving toward reopening and beyond, Allen and Brown said the state will shift power back to county commissioners and their public health agencies—though Brown said county's need to focus on vaccination drives in rural areas and within Black, Indigenous, Latino, and Asian American communities of color.
"We must also recognize that it has been exceptionally difficult for our Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and Pacific Islanders, and tribal communities. Disparities that existed before are even wider now," Brown said.
When faced with concern that the mask mandate would not be lifted before the extreme heat hits this weekend, Brown and Allen said that the state would be lifting capacity limits on public transportation and looking to doing the same will large public spaces, like grocery stores, to employ them as cooling centers.
Whether the state hits the 70% in the next few days or not, the state will reopen on June 30—though Brown said she still encourages vulnerable populations and those living in areas with low vaccination rates to consider continuing to wear masks and limiting the kind of activities they engage in.
Should the state reach a "dire point" again, Allen said, the state would consider reinstating the restrictions again. But a resurgence is unlikely, as 7 in 10 Oregonians are vaccinated (with the state pushing for an 8:10 ratio), and high vaccination rates (above 70%) will prevent the virus from spreading.
"This action will give Oregon the flexibility and access to resources needed to aid in our recovery efforts. Brighter days are certainly ahead," Brown said. "And we are more determined than ever to make sure that we ground our state in a strong recovery that reaches every single Oregonian as we turn a new page on this chapter of the pandemic. Our work isn't done. But we can all take a moment to celebrate that by next week. We will all be moving forward together."
