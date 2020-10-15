Beginning Monday October 19, patrons of the Clatskanie Public Library District will be able to enter the library building by appointment.
This is the first time members of the public will be admitted to the building since it closed its doors on March 16 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I feel a bit like Willy Wonka opening the doors to the Chocolate Factory,” Clatskanie Public Library District Interim Director Becky White said. "I am extremely optimistic about safe resumption of face-to face services."
White said although the library will not yet be a place to "hang out" in the ways that patrons are accustomed to, much time has been spent researching and creating ways to deliver all the traditional library services in non-traditional ways.
To ensure public safety, all patrons age five and older will be required to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth and to practice social distancing while in the building. The library will have disposable masks available free of charge for anyone who needs one. A UV air scrubber has also been installed in the library’s ventilation system to provide extra protection to library patrons.
Those who do not feel comfortable entering the building or wearing a mask, may continue to place holds from the library’s online catalog at www.clatskanielibrary.org, or by calling 503-728-3732, between the hours of 10 a. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please contact the library if you need your ID or PIN numbers.
Patrons may also make appointments for fax, copy, and laminating services and free WiFi continues to be available outside the building 24 hours a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.