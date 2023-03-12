Rainier Junior Senior High School Honor Roll
Rainier Junior Senior High School has announced the schools honor roll and honorable mention roll for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.
Those students named to honor roll had a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.00. Those students named to the honorable mention roll had a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.49.
4.00 Grade Point Average
NCA: Hallman, Raven; May, Sam.
12th Grade: Lever, Manon; Jimenez, Naira.
11th Grade: Biddix,Colby; Crawford,Garrett; Elwood, Jasmin; Fortelney, Delaney; Gutenberger, Hunter; Heath, Ava; Katon, Derek; Keplinger, Bergen; Lever, Clint; Makinson, Lacey; Ornelas,Sophia; Poorman, Samuel; Rankin, Kamille; Shulda, Karaka; Ylen, Brenna.
10th Grade: Cook, Miley; Cox,Shelby; Hird, David; Tygret,Carmalene.
9th Grade: Abel,Teela; Geringer, Alison; Hudson, Nicole; Jackson,Quentin; Johns, Taylor; Pruyne, Heather; Wallace, Caden.
8th Grade: Chambers, Adria; Komm, Orion; McGuire, Breahna.
7th Grade: Anderson, Trinity; McCann,Katelynn; Schopf, Ian; Thomas, Adelyn.
3.50-3.99 Grade Point Average
NCA: Loosli, Cachet; Mueller, Faith; Scoggins, Shane.
12th Grade: Becerril, Julia; Bell, Elijah; Bristol, Archer; Crape, Kendall; Erickson,Jaymin; Lindahl, Stella; Schimmel, Paige; Tygret, Samuel.
11th Grade: Parra, David; Sarr, Sarah; Schaffner,Hailie; White, Ivy; Wood,Brielle.
10th Grade: Anderson, Madalyn; Dobbels, Madisyn; Fox, Austin; Heil, Lillyan; Lever, Ina; Neal, Kasey; Paulus, Ashley; Turner, Tatum.
9th Grade: Dean, Lilli; Langley, Merritt; Makinson, Walker; Pattison, Emry; Pina, Trayten; Scott, Presely; Ward, Henry; Ward, Skyler; Watkins, James; Zasta, Zeda.
8th Grade: Chambers,Matthew; Gutenberger, Payton; Hird,Julia; Tygret,Teancum; Zimmer, Josie.
7th Grade: Devereaux, Jociyah; Hoeschen,Ava; Martinez, Gabriel; Schell, Ella Mae; Sullivan, Emily.
3.0—3.49 Grade Point Average
NCA: Campbell, Trent; Cornelius, Elektra; Loosli,Addyson; Martini, Owen; Pellham, Sheauna;
Peterson, Caleb; Pfuhl, Logan; Schaffner, Maggie
12th Grade: Ellis, Joshua; Hendricks, Hunter; Mohammad, Adrian; Peters, Leucan; Placido, Kathryn; Resler, Wade; Richards, Alina; Smith, Donovan; Wood, Christopher.
11th Grade: Barnes,Julia; Dobbels, Aidia; Fair, Gabriel; Fortner, Kurston; Larkins, Mischa; Parsons, Tyler; Stout, Kadence; Torres, Cristofer; Widme,Wade; Wilson, Jacethen; Yeramian, Patience.
10th Grade: Cadwell, Alana; Coberle, Deric; Cole, Breanna; Heath, Shylee; Lovell, Zoey; Mattinen, Keaton; McLane, Velocity; Nguyen, Andrew; Sanchez-Hernandez, Abigail.
9th Grade: Altenhein, Kylie; Coberly, Carsen; Cox, Ethan; Crocker, Cayla; Elliot-Bach, Joseph;
Fair, Kateara-Lynn; Garrett, Abby; Hill, Rylee; McCann, Makayla; Mohammad, Gage;
Sanchez-Menjivar, Yandel.
8th Grade: Blaylock, Chandler; Cassel, Oliver; Cook, Roman; Dart, Jennifer; Forbis-Bugg, Kayleilah; Fraley, Aya; Handley, Hudson; Langhorne, Faith; Mattinen, Braxton; Mooty, Quinn;
Orman, Clayton; Owen, Nevaeh; Sylvester, Carter; Turner, Colton; Underwood, Riley.
7th Grade: Barnes, Wyatt; Burney, Joseph; Elwood, Chloe; Fogle, Emma-May; Harding, Logan;
Jacob, Kalynn; Manzella, Emerald; Pattison, Walker; Thomas, Jocelyn; Whalen, Abbagail; Willis, Henry.
"Rainier is so proud of the work our students have been doing this year," a Rainier Junior Senior High School statement reads. "Keep up the great work! It’s a great day to be a Columbian!"
