The Clatskanie Masonic Lodge has recognized 86 Clatskanie Middle/High School honor students.
The students have maintained a 4.0 GPA. The Lodge members presented the students with certificates of achievement during a luncheon hosted by the Lodge April 26.
This is an annual event for the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge, who honor students since the mid 2000’s.
