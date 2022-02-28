The Rainier Senior Center has selected David Jones as its Volunteer of the Month.
According to the center's newsletter, Jones has lived in Scappoose for the last 12 years. He's been a member of Rainier Senior Center for the past 10 years.
Jones retired from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) following 15 years of service.
"We appreciate that he volunteers as our Bottle Drop Driver," the center's leter reads. "This is a very important part of our fund raising and you (David) make this possible. Thanks for your service."
