Come Meet 2022 Rainier Days in The Park Grand Marshal, Mike Avent at the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum on Saturday, June 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Mike Avent was born in Aberdeen, Washington, September 11, 1954.
His father worked in construction so he spent most of his young life moving with the work availability. Mike completed his last two years of high school at Rainier. He then attended college at Lower Columbia College in Longview. He worked in construction himself until buying his own rental properties in the Columbia County area starting about 1977.
In 1993 he started his first company with a partner and purchased more commercial and residential buildings in Rainier, Clatskanie, Astoria and St. Helens. Then in the mid1990’s Mike was elected to the Rainier City Council serving 16 years. During that time, he volunteered on the REDCO Board, Chamber of Commerce, H.O.P.E and Children and Family Services. He served on COLPAC and was elected to the Port of Columbia County serving 16 years there also.
Mike and his partner (Steve Oliva) helped to facilitate the Senior Housing and Senior Center by developing the old Crown Zellebach Mill property where Teevin Bros, condos, senior housing and senior center now sits and soon to be Rainier Museum.
Mike is still involved in a number of organizations while overseeing his businesses. Mike’s interests are collecting antiques and collectibles, metal detecting and ghost towning. He is kept busy these days with eight grandchildren, who adore Poppa Mike, while also working on his new home and property that he just purchased outside of Rainier.
“I find it rewarding to work for the Community that has given me many friendships and opportunities," Mike said.
Rainier Days in the Park are scheduled for July 8-10 at Rainier City Park, W A Street in Rainier. The event is described as a community celebration offering a city parade and fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.