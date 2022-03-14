Gasoline prices are at record levels again this week.
Prices in Columbia County range from $4.79 in Clatskanie, $4.71 in Scappoose and $4.69 in St. Helens, as of early Monday morning March, 14.
In the Chief’s online survey, 60 percent of the people responding said the higher prices are altering their driving habits. Join the conversation. See the survey and comment on this page.
Columbia County is seeing some of the highest gasoline prices in the state with unleaded reg…
