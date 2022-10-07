The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will visit Oregon next week.
Specific details of the President's trip scheduled for Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 had not been released as of Friday morning, Oct. 7.
Biden last visited Oregon in April with a stop in Portland.
