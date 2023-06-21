The Oregon Military Department and cooperating Clatsop County fire agencies will conduct a prescribed burn 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 at Camp Rilea. Smoke may be visible to the public for a couple days.
“This is wildfire season and we take the public’s safety and well-being very seriously,” said Scott Watson, Warrenton Fire Division Chief of Operations.
“The Northwest Oregon Wildfire School 2023rx prescribed burn will reduce fuels and vegetation on a susceptible wildfire prone area. This area is adjacent to a machine gun firing range where during exercises wildfires often occur. This prescribed fire will reduce the opportunity of uncontrolled fire in the future,“ he said.
Clatsop County Environmental Health has been notified about the upcoming burn. “We encourage people to pay attention to local air quality reports and avoid breathing smoke if they can,” said Lucas Marshall, environmental health supervisor. “Anyone who can see or smell smoke is advised to take precautions to limit their exposure. People in smoky areas who have underlying respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, or asthma should limit outdoor activities, along with children and the elderly.”
If you are advised to stay indoors, keep your windows and doors closed. If you have an air conditioner, turn it on and ensure the fresh-air intake is closed and the filter is clean to help prevent smoke from entering. Indoor air pollution can be reduced through use of an air purifier with a HEPA filter. If you are outside in a smoky area, consider wearing an N95 mask to help protect your lungs.
Visit AirNow.gov to find out what the air quality is where you are and the steps you can take to protect yourself in smoky areas.
