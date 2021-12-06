Columbia County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) are offering a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic at the Columbia County Fairgrounds at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
The clinic operates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.
Health officials said the vaccinations and the booster shots are vital to slowing the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant.
