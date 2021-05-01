This week crews began pouring cement for the new children’s splash area at the Clatskanie city pool.
A $600,000 renovation at the facility began in late March. The work includes the new slash area, replacing the pool decking and refinishing and painting the pool.
Built in 1958, the Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 125,000 gallons of water.
The renovations are expected to be completed by Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.