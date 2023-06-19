A planned power interruption is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, starting between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and ending on Thursday, June 22 at 6 a.m., lasting for approximately 8 hours.
The interruption will affect 1683 customers in Knappa, Svensen and Brownsmead areas.
This planned interruption is necessary to perform maintenance on equipment in facilities.
For more information, contact Pacific Power 888-221-7070.
