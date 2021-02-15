Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Snow and ice layered streets and roadways throughout the region Monday morning challenging those drivers who ventured outside.

Stuck
Buy Now

The snow and ice made navigating hills challenging.

Large plows are being used to clear the streets.

Snow Mover
Buy Now

Large plows removing the snow.

But its not all work.

Snow Fun

Kinsley jumping on the snowy trampoline.

There is time for a little snow fun in the backyard.

Forecasters are calling for a slow warmup for our region.

Send us your snow photos and we'll share them with our viewers. Send photos to jruark@countrymedia.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

As the county moves to high risk, will you dine indoors or get takeout from restaurants?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.