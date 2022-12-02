The Chief, in partnership with our local business clients, wishes all in our community members and our visitors season’s greetings for a happy holiday!
Take time to be with family and friends, spread cheer and goodness, and Shop Local whenever you can.
Here are just a few of the events throughout our community designed to celebrate the season.
December 3 Clatskanie Tree Lighting
The community is invited to celebrate the season on Saturday, Dec. 3, with free events, beginning at 3 p.m., at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie. A family-friendly animated holiday movie will be shown at 3 p.m. in the Birkenfeld Theatre inside the Cultural Center. There is no admission fee and free popcorn will be offered to all attending.
After the movie, Santa Claus appears from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. to greet youngsters and hear their Christmas wishes. Adults accompanying the children are encouraged to take pictures. At 5:30 p.m., a Christmas Tree Lighting, with music by the Clatskanie Middle/High School choir and jazz band, will take place in the Cultural Center parking lot.
The Dec. 3 events are sponsored by the Clatskanie Cultural Center, owned and operated by the Clatskanie Foundation.
December 4 Rainier Christmas Tree Lighting
Christmas tree lighting and Santa’s arrival at 5 p.m. in Rainier. Santa will arrive at Rainier City Hall, 106 W B Street, to light the Christmas tree. Free pictures and refreshments will follow at the Rainier Eagles Lodge. The public is welcome.
Join the Rainier Chamber of Commerce and the Rainier community in welcoming Santa to Rainier during our Lighting of the Christmas Tree! There will be coffee, cocoa and cookies as well as the opportunity to snap a photo with Santa!
The Rainier Chamber will be hosting a mixer for those that are 21 and over right after the Tree Lighting at the Big Green Building. The Library is willing to host a festive story time for those that would like to attend the Mixer but need someone to keep a close eye on their children. Story time will be from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Spirits, appetizers, festive music, and the opportunity to converse with local business community members will be offered during the mixer.
Christmas Ships Parade in St. Helens
The Christmas Ships Parade is operated by Christmas Ships, Inc., a non-profit organization. The parade started in 1954 and is an annual holiday tradition on the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.
The event draws both first time and past parade participants. Organizers said participants tend to return each year – several have been parading for over 40 years and several have made this a multigenerational tradition, with the children of previous participants returning with their own boats and families to parade.
The Dec. 10 activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a walk and wave Santa event with his elves. There will be photo opportunities with live holiday alpacas and festive decorations in the Plaza. The Christmas Ships Parade launches from the City docks at 6 p.m. The full schedule includes:
• 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walk and Wave with Santa and his Elves at Plaza Square.
• 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. photos with the holiday alpacas at Plaza Square.
• 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. live holiday music with Tom Grant and Alyssa Schwary at Plaza Square.
• 6 p.m. Christmas Ships Parade at the St. Helens City docks.
Parade organizers list the following outdoor viewing locations in Columbia County for the Christmas Ships parade:
• Columbia Courthouse - Above the St. Helens City docks
• Columbia View Park - South of the courthouse parking lot
• Sand Island - Access the river from St. Helens
• Caples House Museum - 1925 First St, Columbia City
• Pixie Park - Columbia City
This event is hosted by the City of St. Helens through tourism support from Cascadia Home Loans (Matt McHugh, NMLS#116407), Wauna Federal Credit Union, The Jane Garcia Team of Keller Williams, Big Food Cart and Brew, 503 Distilling, Best Western Oak Meadows Inn, and Sand Island Campground.
More information about the parade can be found at www.christmasships.org/.
Scappoose Christmas Parade
The public is invited to the Spirit of Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 17 at the Scappoose Annex Gym, 52265 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose.
A Christmas Parade will be held in Scappoose at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The parade begins at Crown Zellerbach Road and NE Second Street winding through neighborhoods to the Bi Mart Parking Lot. The parade resumes at Old Portland Road and ends at Scappoose Middle School. Volunteers will be picking up curbside nonperishable food items for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank to be distributed to local families in need.
