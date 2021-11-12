An Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper was rushed to a Portland hospital in critical condition after he was stuck by a fleeing driver during a pursuit.

OSP released limited details of the incident that unfolded along Highway 30 four miles north of St. Helens. According to OSP, at approximately 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, OSP Troopers were involved in a police incident involving a fleeing suspect on Highway 30 milepost 31 west of St. Helens. OSP said the suspect vehicle rammed an OSP patrol car and struck an OSP Trooper.

A Life Flight helicopter was requested by responding officers at the scene, but due to adverse weather conditions, the helicopter was not immediately available. The trooper was taken by ground ambulance to Portland's Emanuel Hospital in critical condition. The identity of the trooper has not been released.

Details about the fleeing driver also had not been immediately released by investigators.

The investigation is being handled by the the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Chronicle has reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office for additional information.

Multiple police and medical crews responded to the scene of the incident. Highway 30 was shut down for several hours. The highway was reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com.