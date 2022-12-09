After a two-year absence, the Clatskanie Middle High School (CMHS) Performing Arts Department is once again putting on a theatre production.
The production is Starmites, written by Barry Keating and Stuart Ross.
The Guide to Musical Theatre states that Starmites ran for 60 performances when it was on Broadway in 1989. It was nominated for several Tony awards. The guide describes the plot as revolving around a very shy teenager who creates a fantasy world involving science fiction characters in her comic book collection. She escapes into her fantasy world where the Starmites are the guardian angels of inner space.
CMHS senior Sommer Burnard said she is thrilled to be able to perform again.
“I have never had a lead role before so I am super excited about it,” she said. “I haven’t had the chance to perform live here since I was a freshman, and this year I graduate, so it’s exciting!”
Jadyn Horn echoes Burnard’s sentiment.
“It’s really fun to be in a play again and be able to dress up and act for everyone in person,” Horn said.
CMHS music and drama instructor Jamie Erwin said she is “thrilled to be doing live theatre again.”
“The kids are having a blast,” Erwin said. “They have been working super hard, and well together. They support each other and encourage each other and have bonded in a way that only live theatre can do. My heart is happy.”
Performances for the school play are 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 11. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
The Performing Arts Department also will be hosting a dinner, sponsored by Fultano’s and the Clatskanie Foundation.
The dinner is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Clatskanie Cultural Center Ballroom. The menu will include chili, breadsticks and salads. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Proceeds will go toward the department’s music trip scheduled in April and to support the school’s drama department.
For more information, call CMHS at 503-728-2146.
