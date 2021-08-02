The Clatskanie Arts Commission is celebrating the return of its Performing Arts Series with Big Band in the Park Concert Labor Day, Sept. 6, in the Clatskanie City Park
This free concert, sponsored by Donna Garlock, will be held in the Clatskanie City Park from 2-4 p.m. with music by the North Coast Big Band from Astoria. Limited food will be available for purchase beginning at 1 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Clatskanie Arts Commission
In celebration of CAC’s Performing Arts Series, free cake will be served at intermission.
For the safety of our performers and audience, please bring your own chairs and socially distance. Owners of vintage vehicles are encouraged to bring them for display on the grass behind the bleachers.
CAC’s 2021-22 Season includes:
- Fernhill Bluegrass Band with the Bloomer Family 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19
- Violinist Aaron Meyer 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
- Men of Worth’s Holiday Show 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec.12
- Sundae & Mr. Goessl 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20
- Karen Carpenter Tribute Band 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3
- Pianist Sarah Hagan 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22
All performances will be held at the Birkenfeld Theatre, in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie.
Brochures and tickets for this year’s Performing Arts Series will be available at the park, online at clatskaniearts.org or by calling 503-728-3403. Tickets held from the COVID canceled programs will be honored but must be exchanged for the same performance at least a week before the new performance date. Please call 503-728-3403.
For more information about our performers visit, clatskanie arts.org
