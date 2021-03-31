The Clatskanie Middle/High School Art Class is putting on it's second Peeps Show. Join us in a fun diorama competition where marshmallow Peeps are the stars!
Peeps Diorama Competition Guidelines
- Due to Jamie Erwin at CMHS by Friday April 2
- Public Voting: Saturday April 3
- CMHS in School Voting: Monday April 5
Winners announced Monday April 5 evening online. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places and CMHS Teacher’s Choice
What you need to know
- Please include name, age, email or phone number, and description of diorama (i.e. this is a scene from the book Goodnight Moon) on a SEPRATE card/paper with your diorama. Your diorama will anonymous to the voters.
- Voting will be done online. Instructions will be posted at site and online.
- The theme of these diorama is lighthearted and fun!!! Extra points if you include a Peep pun title!! (example: the Walking Dead = The Walking Peep, Mary Poppins = Mary Peepins)
- All entries must be school appropriate (no drugs, alcohol, hate symbols, or “real” violence)
- Please no religious or political entries (historical entries are ok)
- “Fantasy” violence( i.e. zombies, light sabers, dinosaurs eating peeps) is ok
- Dioramas no bigger than 12 inches tall by 12 inches wide (think standard shoe box)
- Peeps Bunnies and Duckies are the stars of your diorama! Melt, mold, paint, create masks, dress them, have fun! Extras should be used minimally (example: Jurassic Park Peep, there’s a plastic T-Rex but everything else is a Peep)
For more information, call CMHS at 503-728-2146.
