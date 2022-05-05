The Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report shows an increase in cases and disease-related hospitalizations since the previous biweekly period.
The report shows a decrease in COVID-19-related deaths.
The OHA reported 12,234 new cases of COVID-19 from April 18 to May 1, more than double the previous biweekly total of 5,980.
There were 218 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations during the biweekly period, up from 202 reported during the preceding two-week period.
“We are seeing cases and hospitalizations starting to increase and that was expected,” OHA Medical Director for Communicable Diseases and Immunizations Dr. Paul Cieslak said. “COVID-19 continues to be transmitted at high levels in Oregon. If you’re in large groups, sooner or later you’ll be exposed.”
There were 50 COVID-19-related deaths, much fewer than the 241 reported during the prior two weeks.
“If you’re vaccinated and boosted, you’re well protected against having a severe case. Get yourself vaccinated to protect yourself and your family with as much immunity as you can,” Cieslak said .
There were 173,792 tests for COVID-19 administered during the weeks of April 17 to April 30, with a test positivity rate of 7.7%.
The May 4 COVID-19 Biweekly Outbreak Report shows 58 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.
Updated 2020 COVID-19 Report
OHA is releasing an update to its 2020 COVID-19 Year-In-Review Data Report.
The updated report includes additional information on hospitalizations and deaths since its initial publication in Dec. 2021.
See the report attached.
