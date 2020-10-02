President Donald Trump said and he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump made the stunning announcement early Friday, Oct. 2. According to reports, President and Mrs. Trump are quarantined and the President is continuing his duties without disruption.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 7 million COVID-19 cases in America and more than 206,000 deaths caused by the pandemic, as of Oct. 1.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 560, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Oct. 1. There were 363 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 33,862.

COVID-19 cases have significantly increased in Columbia County, according to the OHA, which reported seven new cases in the county on Oct. 1.