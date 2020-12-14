Columbia County's COVID-19 case count rose by 19 through the weekend, bringing the total to 666 as Sunday, Dec. 13, but the Oregon Health Authority reports no new pandemic-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, The OHA reported 13 additional deaths, bringing the Oregon total death toll to 1,155.
The OHA said it is encouraged by news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization Dec. 11 for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
The vaccine, made by Pfizer-BioNTech, was found to be 95% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials that involved more than 40,000 participants and caused only mild, temporary side effects, including pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.
OHA said it is committed to working with hospitals and other health care providers, as well as pharmacies, long-term care facilities and community-based organizations throughout Oregon to distribute the vaccine quickly, efficiently and in a culturally responsive manner to health care workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.
OHA officials said the agency has embarked on a robust, comprehensive, statewide effort to connect with individuals and organizations representing communities of color, tribal communities and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a diverse Vaccine Advisory Committee that is co-creating a vaccine distribution plan centering on the experiences of these populations.
“This is truly an historic moment that we should celebrate," Patrick Allen said. “But we're far from being out of the woods in this pandemic. For most of us, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is several months away, and in that time we will see more cases and, tragically, more deaths. Everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine when it becomes available, so we need to keep doing our part to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves by doubling down on the basic actions that keep the virus from spreading."
Allen said the basic actions include wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, avoiding gatherings and get-togethers, avoiding traveling, washing your hands and staying home if you're sick.
The OHA reported 1,048 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, today bringing the state total to 93,853.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.