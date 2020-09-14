A Wildfire Relief Fund has been established in Columbia County to more efficiently funnel donations to those affected by the September 2020 wildfires.
The fund has been established through a partnership with United Way of Columbia County, Columbia County Emergency Management and the Columbia County Fair Board.
The Wildfire Relief Fund is live and open for donations at InRoads Credit Union, and 100 percent of the donations received will go directly to wildfire relief in Columbia County.
“This money will go towards supporting individuals effected by the wildfires, front-line agency needs, and reimbursements for needs that have already been met,” United Way Executive Director Claire Catt said.
Donations will still be accepted at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Office, located at 58892 Sausler Road in St. Helens, and/or through United Way of Columbia County at www.unitedwayofcolumbiacounty.com.
Donations can also be made through InRoads Credit Union by phone or in person:
- Account name: Wildfire Relief Fund
- Account Number: 747285-26
The Columbia County Fairgrounds is still open and accepting displaced families, as well as acting as a distribution point for supply needs in other areas. The Fairgrounds only has outdoor sheltering space available.
For those in need of indoor sheltering, visit: https://multco.us/air-quality-public-health-problem/september-2020-wildfire-threat-multnomah-county
Families in need of supplies may pick up donated items at the fairgrounds, and do not need to be a Columbia County resident to do so. Families in need do not need to call first. Simply enter through Gate 4 and look for a volunteer.
Livestock accommodations are still available for horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, chickens/birds, and rabbits.
For more information, call the Columbia County Fair Grounds at 503-397-4231.
