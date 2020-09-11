FBI Portland and local law enforcement agencies have been receiving reports that extremists are responsible for setting wildfires in Oregon.
With our state and local partners, the FBI has investigated several such reports and found them to be untrue. Conspiracy theories and misinformation take valuable resources away local fire and police agencies working around the clock to bring these fires under control.
Please help our entire community by only sharing validated information from official sources.
