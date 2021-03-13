Registration for SOLVE’s statewide volunteer event, the Oregon Spring Cleanup, presented by Portland General Electric, is now live.
Thousands of Oregonians are expected to celebrate the 51st anniversary of Earth Day by signing up to volunteer on April 17.
The Oregon Spring Cleanup event has over 70 participating volunteer projects, ranging from beach cleanups and inland cleanups, to restoration projects and native tree and shrub plantings. Project locations range from Astoria to Bandon, Medford to Pendleton, and many places in between. This event brings volunteers and SOLVE partners from around Oregon to celebrate Earth Day by working together for a healthier environment and cleaner communities.
While most projects are happening on April 17, volunteers can still get involved the week before and the week after, April 10-April 24. Interested volunteers should visit solveoregon.org for a full list of projects happening as part of this statewide event.
This is the first year of the Oregon Spring Cleanup. Its roots lie within two of SOLVE’s most time-honored events, the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup, which began in 1986, and SOLVE IT for Earth Day, which began in 1990.
Since they began, both events have engaged more than 250,000 volunteers and helped remove over 17 million pounds of litter and debris from Oregon’s coast, forests, urban areas and natural landscapes.
These results were only made possible by the Oregonians who were willing to come together at SOLVE supported projects and put in the work. The Oregon Spring Cleanup is a continuation of these efforts, and anyone who would like to join can sign up for a project at solveoregon.org.
All participating volunteers must agree to SOLVE’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines.
If someone knows of an area that could use a litter cleanup or invasive species pull, it’s not too late to host an Oregon Spring Cleanup project. Email your project idea to info@solveoregon.org.
The event sponsors include Portland General Electric, AAA Oregon/Idaho, Metro, Clean Water Services, The Standard, Fred Meyer, Facebook, Holman Enterprises, Washington County, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, OnPoint Credit Union, K103FM and KOIN.
For more information, visit solveoregon.org.
