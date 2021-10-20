Get ready to drop, cover and hold.
The Great Oregon ShakeOut is set for 10:21 a.m. Oct. 21.
At that time, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) urges people wherever they are at that moment, to drop, cover and hold on as if there were a major earthquake occurring and stay in that position for at least 60 seconds.
ShakeOut is a global event encouraging people to prepare for and practice how to be safer during an earthquake.
You can also choose to hold your own ShakeOut drill: Pick another date and include people in multiple locations, asuch as home, work or school through video conferencing.
OEM said participating in the Great Oregon ShakeOut helps Oregonians reduce their risk in the event of a Cascadia earthquake and tsunami. The event also serves as a reminder to review and update emergency preparedness plans and supplies.
More than 500,000 Oregonians have signed up for this year’s ShakeOut.
See the Oregon ShakeOut Statistics at shakeout.org/statistics/
More information about earthquake and tsunami preparedness can be found at:
Great Oregon ShakeOut
- Registration & General Information: www.shakeout.org/oregon/
- Recommended Earthquake Safety Actions: www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Recommended_Earthquake_Safety_Actions.pdf
- Earthquake Guide for People with Disabilities: www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Earthquake_Guide_Disabilities_AFN.pdf
- Media – PSA Resources: www.shakeout.org/oregon/resources/index.html#multimedia
Lincoln County Emergency Management
- Hazards: Earthquakes: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/hazards-earthquake
- Hazards: Tsunamis: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/hazards-tsunamis
- Main page: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Preparing for an earthquake: www.cdc.gov/disasters/earthquakes/prepared.html
- Tsunamis: www.cdc.gov/disasters/tsunamis/
- Earthquakes: www.ready.gov/earthquakes
- Tsunamis: www.ready.gov/tsunamis
Red Cross
- Earthquake Safety: www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/earthquake.html
