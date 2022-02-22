The Clatskanie Foundation announces that applications are now available for seven scholarships, administered by the Foundation, which total approximately $42,000 this year. The scholarships are available to Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) 2022 graduates and alumni.
The Russell and Viena Fluhrer Scholarship
This scholarship is for CMHS graduates and CMHS alumni. The Fluhrer Scholarship must be used at a four-year college in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree.
The Scott Evenson Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship honors Scott Evenson and will be awarded to a CMHS graduate with priority given to applicants pursuing a degree in forestry or a related field. The scholarship is limited to CMHS graduates/ alumni and may be used at any two or four-year school and may be renewable for up to total of 5 years.
The Scott Blecha Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship honors the life of Scott Alan Blecha. Two scholarships will be awarded- one to a 2022 CMHS graduate and one to an alumnus of CMHS who have attended Clatskanie schools for at least four years. Special consideration will be given to those attending Oregon Tech, have served in the military, and have participated in student government and sports.
The Clatskanie Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship will be awarded to a 2022 graduate of CMHS and may be used at a two-year, four-year, vocational or technical school.
The Palmrose Family Scholarship
An achievement-based scholarship, this will be awarded to a 2022 graduate of CMHS to attend a four-year college in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree during their sophomore year.
The Lower Columbia ABATE of Oregon Scholarship
Awarded to a 2022 graduate of CMHS, this scholarship may be used at a two-year college, trade school or an accredited apprenticeship program.
The Mike Jubinville Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship is in memory of Mike Jubinville and will be awarded to a graduate of CMHS who has successfully completed at least one year at Oregon State University studying in the field of engineering or business.
How to apply
For more information about these scholarships and an application to apply, visit The Clatskanie Foundation website at www.clatskaniefoundation.com under the scholarship tab or by emailing Kathy Engel at kathy.r.engel@gmail.com or Hallie Parker at hallie.parker@icloud.com.
For details about how to make tax-deductible donations or create new scholarships through the Clatskanie Foundation, contact Hallie Parker at hallie.parker@icloud.com.
Applications must be postmarked no later than April 8, 2022 to be accepted for review. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.
About the Clatskanie Foundation
The Clatskanie Foundation was established in 1998 by a group of local citizens with the mission of enhancing the economic growth and quality of life in Clatskanie by establishing and supporting local programs, with and emphasis on those in education, and providing scholarships to deserving applicants to attend accredited educational institutions.
Since that time it has served as a vehicle through which tax-deductible donations have benefited our local community in many ways including: local scholarships, Heritage Days, the Booster Club and more, according to the Foundation's website.
