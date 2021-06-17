As Oregon emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is getting a little attention about how local communities navigated through the crisis.
Portland, Bend, Gresham and Rockaway Beach are part of a special feature on ABC Television's Good Morning America showing how the state is bouncing back from the pandemic.
"Oregon Open For Business: A Rich Sense of Community Helped the State Survive" aired Thursday morning, June 17.
The television piece included video put together Tuesday by an eight member ABC crew that highlights the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Coastal Excursion at Rockaway Beach.
The team interviewed the executive director as well as the founder and chief mechanical officer of the rail operations. The ABC segment also features Powell's Books and the Portland Rose Garden, a Gresham farm and a Bend business.
Watch the video at https://gma.abc/3gEpwIp
The Tillamook Headlight Herald contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.