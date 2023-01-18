First responders were searching for a man being swept out to sea in a small inflatable raft in Netarts Bay near Happy Camp.
At 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Tillamook County Sheriff's Deputies, Netarts-Oceanside Fire-Rescue, Oregon State Parks and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) responded to the water rescue call.
The raft flipped over near the mouth of the bay, ejecting the man into the water, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).
"Netarts-Oceanside Fire-Rescue's PWC's were quickly launched and were able to recover the raft in the rough breakers, but the man could not be located," TCSO Marine Deputy Dennis Greiner said. "The Coast Guard sent a helicopter and searched the area, but unfortunately, the man still has not been located."
Witnesses had observed the man walking along the shoreline carrying only the raft and two oars. He then paddled out into the fast-moving outgoing current, and the raft quickly headed toward the mouth of the bay. When the raft flipped, the man disappeared underwater, according to TCSO.
Details about the status of the search and the man's identity were not immediately available early Wednesday morning, Jan. 18.
