Construction has begun on the Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) track.
"The existing track is being removed and a new surface will be installed," CMHS Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins said. "This is one of the many school district improvements occurring this summer as part of the school maintenance bond that was passed last spring."
Tompkins said the new track should be completed in several weeks and community use will be able to resume during the summer.
