The first day of school for Rainier School District students has been pushed back a week.
School will now begin on Monday, Sept. 21.
In a letter to students and families, Interim Superintendent for RSD, Joseph Hattrick stated the start date was to "ensure everyone's success."
The letter stated, "I want to thank you in advance for your flexibility and understanding. [. . . ] Because RSD has more instructional time than required by the state, we will not be required to extend the school year."
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
