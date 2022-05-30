The Clatskanie Farmers Market is refreshed and ready to fill the community’s baskets and bellies!
Farmers and crafters, artists and food makers, musicians and storytellers are honing their offerings as spring begs to break away from winter. Only the promise of sunshine fuels our drive to make the coolest little market in Oregon...a little bit cooler.
CFM’s open-air market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, from June 4- Sept 24, in Cope’s Park in downtown Clatskanie.
This year the market will host an array of fresh and exciting experiences including new vendors, new live music and guest performances, the steadfast annual festivals, catered movie nights, farm-to-table dinners, increased emphasis on shopping with food assistance currencies, and a shiny new website with an online calendar to help you keep track of it all.
The market’s mission to bring fresh local produce to friends, family, and highway travelers will see the revival and showcasing of the beloved “Community Booth,” a place where anyone with abundance can consign or donate fresh produce to be sold. If you have made all the apple cider you can drink, canned all the cinnamon apple sauce you can stash, and still have a heavy tree laden with harvest, bring the bounty down to the Community Booth for Saturday Market shoppers. Or simply grow a garden to share! Either way, the market welcomes and is ready to sell all the chemical free fresh produce, from Asparagus to Zotatoes, that you have to offer... there is far more bounty in our collective backyards than any one person can realize, and it is also an opportunity to earn a little cash! More information about the Community Booth can be found on the market website.
Additionally, CFM has grown and streamlined the ability for individuals receiving food assistance to utilize their currencies at the market. SNAP/EBT, Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB), Farm Direct Nutritional Program (FDNP) checks, and the Power of Produce (PoP) tokens can all be used to
purchase food that is fresh, healthy, and locally grown. Due to a generous statewide incentive grant, shoppers who purchase twenty dollars’ worth of SNAP tokens will also receive $20 in Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh produce. The Power of Produce program provides all children ages 3-12 with a $2 token to spend on fresh fruit, veggies, herbs, or food plants while engaging with our local farmers. Visit the community booth to collect your tokens!
As if regular market days were not exciting enough, the Market will host a Pollination Celebration June 25th; a Garlic Festival August 20th; and an Apple Pressing Festival September 24th, packed full of interactive activities, guest vendors, big bands, and family fun! Each event will be followed by an after-hours outdoor movie screening with free organic food and drink. Do not miss these hip- happening festivals and keep an eye out for a five-course Farm to Table dinner and tour of Holistic Life Farm on July 30th. Tickets will be limited so stay tuned!
Community members near and far are invited to come on down every Saturday for live music, fresh produce, seedlings, baked goods, honey, houseplants, art, crafts, fiber, body care products, culinary delights, sweet treats and more! Visit our website for more information, along with the full season schedule: clatskaniefarmersmarket.com.
