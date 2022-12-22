Update posted at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 22
Columbia County has issued the following statement:
The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast that a winter storm event will affect Columbia County over the next few days. The NWS expects this storm event to deliver snow, freezing rain, and ice accumulation to the County. These conditions will make travel hazardous.
With an abundance of concern for the safety of our employees, Columbia County will be closing its non-emergency facilities at 3:00 p.m. today, Thursday, December 22nd. County offices will also be closed tomorrow, Friday the 23rd. Offices will reopen after the holiday observance on Tuesday, December 27th.
The Columbia County Public Works Department is actively monitoring county road conditions and is ready to clear storm-impacted roadways. If you see a downed tree blocking a County road, please call 503-397-5090 during business hours. After hours, please report obstructed County roads to Non-Emergency Dispatch at 503-397-1521. If you see a downed power line or are experiencing an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
The County reminds motorists to drive appropriately for the road conditions and to give snowplows plenty of room to clear the roads safely. In addition, we caution drivers to remain alert during and immediately following winter weather, to use caution while driving, and to only travel if absolutely necessary.
Please monitor Columbia County’s website and social media pages for updates as this event unfolds. Also, be sure to sign up to receive weather and community alerts on your cell phone or email from the Columbia Alert Network (C.A.N.). https://www.columbia911.com/general/page/columbia-alert-network-can
Previous coverage posted at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 22
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning, which remains in effect from 4 p.n. this afternoon, Dec. 22 to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
WHAT
Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of 0.2 to 0.4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing late Friday afternoon.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.
WHEN
From 4 p.m. this afternoon to 1 p.m. Friday.
IMPACTS
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
NWS Winter Weather Alerts Definitions
Winter Storm Watch
A watch means that severe winter conditions, such as heavy snow or ice, may affect your area, but where, when and how much is still uncertain. NWS issues a watch to provide 12 to 36 hours notice of possible severe winter weather. A watch is intended to provide enough lead time for you to prepare.
Winter Storm Warning
NWS issues a warning when its scientists forecast 4 or more inches of snow or sleet in the next 12 hours, 6 or more inches in 24 hours, or 1/4 inch or more of ice accretion.
Winter Weather Advisories
This is to inform you that winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences that may be hazardous. If caution is exercised, advisory situations should not become life-threatening.
Blizzard Warning
A Blizzard Warming lets you know that snow and strong winds will combine to produce a blinding snow (near zero visibility), deep drifts, and life-threatening wind chill.
Follow weather developments here online.
