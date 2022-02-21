Bundle up!
The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting cold temperatures for Columbia County and much of Oregon as a fold front moves into the state.
The NWS said temperatures this week will likely dip into the teens and low twenties overnight with highs at about 40 degrees during the day in Columbia County.
Rain showers will open the week Monday, with sun breaks expected through Saturday. A warming trend is expected to begin next Monday with highs in the mid fifties.
The NWS also has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for two to four inches of snow in the Northern Oregon Coast Range about 1,500 feet until 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Key factors
NWS meteorologist David Bishop in Portland said winds will be key in the forecast.
“Winds will become easterly and there is a very deep cold pool of artic air flowing through,” he said. “There is a chance of a wintery mix with snow into the weekend. The transition back to warmer conditions will be gradual.”
Bishop said the easterly winds could produce a wind chill of 8,9 or 10 degrees which can be dangerous for prolonged exposure by humans, pets and livestock.
People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes, according to the NWS website. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce.
What is hypothermia?
Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced,” the CDC website states. “Lengthy exposures will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature.”
Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well, according to the CDC. This makes hypothermia especially dangerous, because a person may not know that it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it.
While hypothermia is most likely at very cold temperatures, it can occur even at cool temperatures (above 40°F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water, the CDC states.
Warning signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles.
Who’s most at risk?
- Victims of hypothermia are often:
- Older adults with inadequate food, clothing, or heating
- Babies sleeping in cold bedrooms
- People who remain outdoors for long periods—the homeless, hikers, hunters, etc.
- People who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions over the coast range and are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.