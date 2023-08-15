The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for today, Monday, Aug. 14, through 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the region.
WHAT
Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures of 98 to 106 expected today, then a tad cooler for Tuesday, with highs 95 to 101. Expect continued warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the lower to middle 60s.
IMPACTS
Extreme heat will significantly increase then potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington.
Cooling centers established
To accommodate those in need of a place to escape the heat, the City of St. Helens is announcing cooling center locations.
St. Helens Senior Center
375 S. 15th Street, St. Helens
All ages welcome during regular hours.
The St. Helens Senior Center, at 375 S. 15th Street, will be open as a cooling center on Monday and Tuesday, August 14-15. The St. Helens Senior Center has air conditioning, water, and restrooms. Pets are welcome upon approval when you arrive. Snacks and food are allowed. You can contact the St. Helens Senior Center at 503-397-3377 with questions.
St. Helens Public Library
375 S. 18th Street
503-397-4544
Only registered ADA service animals are allowed at the St. Helens Public Library. Public welcome during regular hours.
Oregon Trail Lanes
735 S. Columbia River Highway
503-397-1011
No pets are allowed inside Oregon Trail Lanes. Pets are welcome on the patio with access to cold water. Regular hours.
Columbia County Cooling Centers: For additional countywide information, visit www.columbiacountyor.gov/coolingcenters
Scappoose Public Library at 52469 SE 2nd Street
503-543-7123
Only registered ADA service animals are allowed at the Scappoose Public Library. Regular hours.
Vernonia Public Library at 375 S. 18th Street
503-429-1818
Only registered ADA service animals are allowed at the Vernonia Public Library. Open regular hours.
Vernonia Senior Center at 547 Weed Avenue
503-429-3327
Only registered ADA service animals are allowed at the Vernonia Senior Center. Open regular hours.
Other resources
Energy assistance for your utility bill: Contact Community Action Team (C.A.T.) at 503-397-3511
Dial 211 for information about cooling centers in the region
Follow the City of St. Helens social media pages or visit the City of St. Helens website for any future updates.
Continue to follow the NWS for the latest forecast: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=45.859740800000054&lon=-122.81317519999999
