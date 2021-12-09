Columbia County Public Health (CCPH) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) have spent the last week hosting a pop-up drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and booster that began Monday, Dec. 6, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens.

The pop-up clinic is one of several being conducted around Oregon to slow the pandemic and help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. While the Omicron variant had not been reported in Oregon as of Monday, Dec. 6, health officials expect it will eventually spread to the state. Both California and Washington state have reported cases of the variant.

Thirty-five health care staff members will be at the fairgrounds site to administer first doses, second doses, and boosters of all three FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, the Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, to adults and the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 and up.

Those who have waited at least six months after receiving the second shot are also eligible for the COVID-19 booster.

The weeklong event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 10 at Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

Entire families will be able to drive up and get their shot without needing to fill out any pre-registration forms, according to CCPH Director Michael Paul.

“Supplies are not an issue,” Paul said.

How it works

OHA County Testing Coordinator Timothy Hall said the pop-up clinic is designed to reach many in a convenient drive-through format.

“We basically give (drivers) their vaccination while they’re sitting in the car and once everybody’s done, they pull forward to observation if they need it, where an EMT will observe them to make sure that they don’t have any reactions,” he said. “Then they go home.”

OHA staff first tested the drive-thru vaccination model at the Portland International Airport (PDX), which Hall said was successful and which led to the agency hosting similar pop-ups throughout various Oregon counties.

The OHA allocates funding, staff, and pharmaceuticals to the counties in Oregon identified as underesourced in the fight against COVID-19.

“Counties will request assistance and vaccinations from the state, and then the state looks at all of them and decides based on the population and the accessibility,” Hall said. “Somebody who lives in Beaverton (may) have 50 different locations they can choose from to get a vaccination, but (those) living out here in the rural areas don’t.”

Along with providing extra funding, the OHA runs buses on three different routes, establishing pop-up events throughout the state as part of a large-scale initiative to vaccinate Oregonians.

Bus pharmacies

The OHA is also using buses in its effort to reach as many people as possible with the vaccinations and booster shots.

“Our pharmacy is on the bus,” Hall said. “When COVID hit, of course the tour bus industry took a dive similar to the cruise ships. They had all these fleets of buses and wanted to determine how best to use them, and figured out that they can use them in support of vaccine missions.”

The recycled tour buses serve a dual purpose, having the capacity to house an entire team of medical workers and store refrigerated doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“(The bus) is stored for a lot of (the) year and it’s got power, so we were able to put refrigerators and freezers on it,” Hall said. “We had some of the seats out, and it basically ends up being a little motorhome slash storage bus.”

Hall was assigned to the red route team, which began their travels in Pendleton and has since been through Umatilla, Medford, Jackson County, Douglas County, Lincoln County, and Marion County, before arriving in St. Helens.

The routes hit different areas and effectively fill gaps in coverage, with the ultimate purpose of immunizing everyone who wants and is eligible for the vaccine.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, a team of FEMA and OHA workers stationed at Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village, Oregon administered a landmark 530 doses to residents.

“Since September 7, between the three teams, we’ve vaccinated over 20,000 residents,” Hall said.

Hall emphasized the vaccine is out there for anyone who wants it.

“While the goal is to vaccinate everybody in the state that wants one, I know there’s a lot that are concerned about the mandate,” he said. “We’re not about mandates. We’re out (here) to be a resource for any person in Oregon, regardless of income or insurance.”

Nov. 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded eligibility for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots to include adults over the age of 18.

According to OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, 71.3% of the 4,134 reported COVID-19 cases between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 occurred in unvaccinated people. Health officials said the majority of new COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated.