The Chief has closely been following and reporting warnings and advisories concerning fraud attempts that are circulating in our area and around the state.

Earlier this month we first reported a warning about the grandparents scam.

Officials describe the grandparent scams as specifically targeting older adults convincing them to in hand over cash at their front door, thinking they’re helping a loved one who is in danger.

Today, there is more specific details emerging about that fraud attempt.

The following is a Facebook post from Rainier Police.

We have received creditable and vetted information of an updated elder scam that will likely target the state of Oregon in the near future. This scam was also likely active this past late summer/early fall in our area.

Here is the common setup:

Grandparents receive a call from one of the “grandchildren.” The grandchild’s voice may not sound right, but the grandchild explains this is due to COVID-19, or strep throat. It appears the majority of the calls are originating out of Canada.

Grandchild explains they are in legal trouble and needs some money to get bailed out of jail. When the grandparent agrees to provide funds, the grandchild also mentions there is a “gag order” in this case, and they shouldn’t discuss this with anyone.

Shortly after the phone call, a “bail bondsman” arrives at the grandparents’ residence to receive the payment. The bail bondsman then reminds the grandparents of the gag order, and not to talk about the case. This will be the only time a person actually goes to the grandparents’ house.

After the initial payment, the grandparents will receive calls for additional money to be sent via US Mail, FedEx, UPS, etc.

This group seems to be moving from state to state executing the scam. The victims are very hesitant to make a complaint to law enforcement, as the appearance of a bail bondsman at their house makes them think this is legitimate.

What to do if you get a suspicious call

The Oregon Department of Justice offers the following recommendations to avoid becoming a victim of a grandparent or family emergency scam.

If someone calls or sends a message claiming to be a grandchild, other family member or friend desperate for money:

Resist the urge to act immediately – no matter how dramatic the story is.

Verify the caller’s identity. Ask questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer. Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine. Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.

Don’t send cash, gift cards, or money transfers – once the scammer gets the money, it’s gone.

Never open your door for anyone you don’t know.

Call the police immediately if you have reason to believe you’ve fallen victim to this scam or any other scam.

If you have fallen victim to a scam like the grandparent scam, file a complaint online at www.oregonconsumer.gov or call the Oregon Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline at 1-877-877-9392 and ask that a complaint form be mailed to you.