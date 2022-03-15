Update posted March 11
According to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman, signs prohibiting access to the Beaver Boat ramp site and water activities at the Clatskanie River will still be up for the next several days as the city works to solve the problem with the wastewater treatment plant.
Hinkelman said engineers are coming to the wastewater treatment facility tomorrow to see whether if the screens for the headworks mechanism, designed to remove debris, have failed.
Industrial divers will look at the clarifier seal on Thursday.
Previous coverage
"We don't know the cause yet but we are investigating," Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelmam said.
The Clatskanie wastewater treatment plant has experienced another failure of its clarifier, which is used to contain effluent during the sewage treatment process.
As a result of the failure, the plant is unable to properly treat the water causing the E.coli levels being discharged into the Clatskanie River to be above permitted levels, Hinkelman said in a release.
Until the failure is resolved, the city in cooperation with Columbia County and has closed boat ramps at the Beaver Boat ramp site and at the Clatskanie City Park.
The city also is encourages people to stay out of the Clatskanie River and not conduct any water activities until the repairs have been completed.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is aware of the latest plant failure, according to Hinkelman, and has been advising the city.
"We will let the public know when the E.coli levels have returned to normal once the repair to the plant has been completed," Hinkelman said.
History
The last wastewater plant failure occurred in January after debris contaminated the clarifier causing a gasket/seal to be compromised.
The plant is reaching the end of its service life and the city is currently in the process of contracting for the engineering and design of a new plant. Until the new plant is built, the city is continuing to make repairs and perform maintenance on the plant to keep it running, according to Hinkelman.
To determine the cause of the latest failure, Hinkelman said the city has contracted with a specialty commercial vendor to conduct the failure diagnosis which will be conducted the week of March 14-18.
